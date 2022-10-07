95% of lead pipes replaced in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — State health officials announced Friday that 95% of Benton Harbor’s services lines have been replaced or verified as lead-free.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says workers dug up 320 lines in the past month and replaced them with copper pipes.

We’re told 4,500 pipes in total have been replaced or confirmed as lead-free, with roughly 200 service lines remaining.

MDHHS says the project is on track to meet Governor Whitmer’s goal of replacing all lead pipes in the city by spring 2023.

Residents whose properties have not been serviced yet are asked to fill out the Water Service Line Replacement Agreement to expedite the process.

Community members are asked to drink bottled water until further notice.

Track the progress of this project online for the latest updates.

