Battle of the Badges: Charity hockey game to support a fellow officer battling cancer

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of hockey fans gathered Sunday at the Big Boy Arena in Fraser for the Battle of Badges.

Clad in blue, the Sterling Heights Police Department clashed with Clinton Township Police and Fire Departments in white.

But, even though both sides had their best game faces on, Clinton Township Police Chief Dina Caringi says she is not upset that her side lost by two goals.

"No matter who wins, it's the spirit of the day, it's the spirit of the cause," said Chief Caringi.

The real goal behind the friendly game was to support Sterling Heights police officer Colton Conley.

"The community doesn't hesitate when an opportunity comes up to support officers in law enforcement," said Chief Caringi.

Officer Conley joined the force last May, became a dad in August, and three months later was diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer.

"Initially, we were sad and upset, and it's like you ask why me, but ultimately, we think everything happens for a reason," said Officer Conley.

The 28-year-old and his wife Amberb never expected the unprecedented support.

"A few weeks we had $15,000 in cash, this is right before Christmas, just from business owners and local police departments, so we delivered that money to Colton," said Chief Dale Dwojakowski with the Sterling Heights Police Department.

And now, from ticket sales to raffle items, Chief Dwojakowski is excited to see this charity game adding more money to the Colton Strong Fund.

"I bet this event could bring in 20 to 40 thousand dollars easily," Chief Dwojakowski said.

Officer Conley is currently going through chemotherapy and is on short-term disability. That's why every dollar means a lot to him and his family.

"It is such a humbling experience, and it's been amazing, really, we can't thank everybody enough," said Amber Conley, Officer Conley's wife.

"It's really hard to put into words just to see how many people are willing to back you and say he we got you for a minute," Officer Conley said.

To donate to the Colton Strong Fund, head over to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/colton-strong-fundraiser?qid=5053d99a33c88389395819d4daeac723

