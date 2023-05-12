Bird migration: How you can help them get where they're going safely

AUGUSTA, Mich. — As we enter peak migration season for birds, the Michigan DNR sent out a message Wednesday telling people to keep their outdoor lights off so birds can pass through peacefully.

You are not a Disney princess.



Turn off your outdoor lights and let those birds pass by in peace. There will be plenty of local birds hanging out for the summer that you can try to talk to later.*



*can't guarantee they will listen https://t.co/fsnefquplZ — Michigan Department of Natural Resources (@MichiganDNR) May 10, 2023

According to BirdCast, more than three million birds crossed through Kent County Thursday night, and nearly 22 million have crossed through so far this spring.

FOX 17 talked with Lisa Duke, the sanctuary manager of the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary, Friday to learn more about the migration patterns of birds.

“Birds tend to do the bulk of their flying at night and the lights from our buildings and our, you know, human construction can confuse them of what directions to go because they do use stars and natural light to move through and navigate,” she explained.

“One of the major causes of death for birds is actually collision with glass,” Duke added.

She suggests the following things to help protect birds on your property:



Buy stickers that distort the reflection of the glass

Paint your windows during that main migration time

Keep your cats indoors

Provide good sources of food by adding native plants to your landscape

Use motion detector lights

Make sure security lights in your yard broadcast downward as opposed to a wide spray of lights

She says birds stop in various places during the day to hunt, feed and fuel up for their next flight.

“Birds are amazing. They have this adaptation where they can turn off portions of their brains and part of their brain is sleeping and part of it is awake. They can do the bulk of their flight actively while the other part of their brain is resting,” Duke added.

She says waterfowl and some songbirds typically are the first to migrate.

Right now, insect-eaters are on the move as temperatures continue to warm.

Duke says the bulk of them are coming from the south— some as far away as South America.

She says Michigan is the final destination for some birds, while others are simply passing through on their way to somewhere further north.

Migration started already and will continue through the end of May.

Most birds are settled by June and will start to head home late August.

To keep track of migration traffic in your area, check out the BirdCast Migration Dashboard.

