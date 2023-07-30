Birmingham's 'Day on the Town' provides an alternative to online shopping

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Day on the Town" was one of the biggest shopping events in Downtown Birmingham on Saturday, with hundreds of bargain hunters looking for the perfect deal.

But were they just looking for discounts or experiencing online shopping fatigue?

"I'm done with online shopping. It's time to get back out. Go into the shops. Especially small businesses," said Ceil Tomalis, shopper attending Birmingham's "Day on the Town."

Over the last three years, Tomalis, an avid shopper, has been shopping primarily online.

"What do you miss about the traditional way of shopping, which is going store to store?" asked 7 Action News.

"Trying the clothes on. When online shopping, you order it, and it may not fit. Then you need to spend time to take it back. Out and about shopping is engaging with people, actually seeing it before you buy it," said Tomalis.

"Do you think it also helps with, social building skills as well?" asked 7 Action News.

"Sure. It brings us back outside, talking to people, engaging with people. It's been wonderful," Tomalis revealed.

For another bargain hunter, Carol Ziecik, online shopping will always be the way to go.

"It's a pleasure, you do it when you want. You can do reverse image shopping. Lets say if you know something you like, you can put it in search and find it," said Ziecik.

"So, at what point will you go back in store?" asked 7 Action News.

"A good sale," said Ziecik.

Online shopping has changed the retail landscape drastically over the years.

"We went from a few thousand dollars a day to maybe $50 every three or four days," said Ida Howell, stock manager at Caruso Caruso.

Howell has been working for Caruso Caruso for nearly 18 years. She says deals have only gotten aggressive over time.

"We have to price match every single day. A lot of companies are doing their sales or mark downs about every 10 to 12 weeks. Previously, we could hold the merchandise longer. Now we have to constantly flip so we are losing money as well," said Howell.

A recent Sprout Social study shows, U.S. e-commerce sales are set to increase from the current 23% to 31% by 2026.

"Is there a reason you still prefer to sell things in-store as opposed to opening an online platform?" asked 7 Action News.

"You come here for the whole experience. We help you pick out clothes, and we have some that work with you from start to finish, if you want that. You don't have to leave the fitting room if you don't want to. You try it on and see what works for your body. We help you," said Howell.

While both shopping methods have pros and cons, it really boils down to personal preference, for Ziecik it's all about in-person shopping, especially if it's for a special someone.

"Her birthday is Tuesday, whatever she wants," said a shopper.

Meanwhile, Tomalis is all about shopping til you drop.

Do you prefer, online shopping or in-store shopping? Email webteam@wxyz.com with your answers.

