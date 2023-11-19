Black Friday shopping: what's set to be the hot-ticket items this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's almost time for the day many shoppers around the country have been looking forward to all year long.

Fox 17 was joined by My Michigan Beach on what is set to be some of the hottest items for this year.

In addition to some of the classic items that people shop for every year, plenty of Michiganders will be shopping for experiences during this year's holiday hustle-and-bustle. Particularly, places to go right here in our state.

“People love Michigan, plain and simple. Whether you live here or vacation here, it’s easy to fall in love with the natural beauty and unique vibe of our state, and people want to celebrate that love,” say Jill Halpin, Founder and Chief Beach officer of Mymichiganbeach.com, which is visited by nearly half a million people every month.

“Whether it’s through something tangible, like a Michigan-themed T-Shirt or hat, or a Michigan experience, like passes to a ski resort, zoo or aquarium, there are a lot of great options this holiday season,” Halpin said.

Not only does shopping locally a great way to show your Michigan-pride, it also has the side effect of supporting businesses here at home.

“When we show support for Michigan, we’re showing support for our neighbors and ourselves. Just last year, Michigan residents spent an estimated $33 Billion in out of state e- commerce (stat from Michigan Retailers Association, September 2023). If we could redirect just 10% of that to Michigan businesses, we would see an impact in economic gains for the state,” Halpin added.

If you’re looking to shop for something a loved one won’t forget, Mymichiganbeach.com is hosting a ‘Experience Michigan Sweepstakes.”

The items up for grabs include:

· Four annual passes to Sea Life Aquarium, Michigan’s largest aquarium

· Four annual passes to Legoland in Auburn Hills

· A $100 Gift certificate to the Michigan Beach Store.

For information on how to enter, head over to My Michigan Beach's website.

