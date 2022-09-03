Celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'Arts, Beats and Eats' this Labor Day weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — With Labor Day weekend in full swing across metro Detroit, people have lots to choose from when it comes to events.

From the Detroit Jazz Festival at Campus Martius, to Michigan State Fair in Novi, and the peach festival in Romeo as well as Arts Beats and Eats in Royal Oak, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

This year, Arts Beats and Eats features more than 200 musical acts, 150 different artists showcasing their best works, and over 50 food vendors to choose from. That's why event veterans, Pat and Joe attended with a solid game plan.

"Go to the art fair first, so you get tired, and then get some London Fish and Chips," said Pat and Joe Sind.

Married for 52 years, Mr. & Mrs. Sind say the event has helped them grow as a couple as it gives them fun things to do together.

Another event veteran, Jan Kaulins has been showcasing his artwork at the event since 1998, when the festival used to take place in Pontiac, before moving to Royal Oak.

"It's always been a good show, but I think in terms of arts, it’s a great show. Just from the diversity of the artists to small items for kids to $10,000 sculptures," said Jan Kaulins, artist.

Restaurant owner Luigi Cutraro has also played a key role in shaping the event since its inception. For Luigi, seeing people have a good time is what motivates him to support the annual tradition.

"Families with a smaller budget can enjoy food, you can actually try food from around the world, so it's not about the food, it’s a cultural thing," said Luigi Cutraro, owner, Da Luigi Restaurant.

And then there are also folks like Lamonica Davis who takes part in the event by teaching Zumba for a great cause.

"We always find a charity that needs something and this year it’s HAVEN that raises money for domestic violence," said Lamonica Davis, Zumba instructor.

Last year, more than 365,000 visitors attended the four-day festival and generated nearly $400K to donate to local charities.

Since the event began in 1998, more than $6 million has been raised by the festival for various charitable organizations.

Arts, Beats, and Eats wraps up on Monday, September 5th. For more info on the festival head over to http://artsbeatseats.com/.

