PERRY, Mich. — Officials in the City of Perry have declared a state of emergency after a tornado came through on Friday night.

The city said there are many downed power lines and dangerous conditions.

Scene video form tornado in Perry pic.twitter.com/ufYOcxWha2 — Larry Wallace (@larryjournalism) August 12, 2023

Residents were asked to remain off the streets and to limit sewer usage due to power outages and strain on pumping stations.

There are no reported injuries at this time.