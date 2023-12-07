Burglars strike Fast Wok; owner vows to reopen soon

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of a popular east-side Thai restaurant is vowing to reopen after burglars broke in and stole hundreds of dollars in cash.

The break-in at Fast Wok, 10116 E. Washington St., happened sometime after 10:40 p.m. Wednesday and before 9:42 a.m. Thursday, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report.

The culprets damaged a window and a door and stole about $800, according to the IMPD report.

The restaurant told customers on Facebook Thursday that it was closing temporarily because of the crime.

"Fast Wok will reopen. Couple of days. Can't stop us," the restaurant announced.

WRTV

The business closed earlier this year as owner Bungon 'Mama' Nettles recovered after suffering strokes.

Fast Wok closed again briefly days after reopening after rowdy customers waiting in long lines damaged a glass door.

