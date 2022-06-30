Davenport University announces digital learning experience Online+

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davenport University has announced Online+, a new digital suite of learning formats. The goal of Online+ is to give students the access they need on their own time.

Online+ will consist of four format options. The On-demand format will allow students to have an online experience anytime or anywhere. The Livestream format will allow students to stream and participate in the classes from wherever they are. The Flex format will allow students to choose each week to attend class in-person, on-demand, or through the livestream. The Blended format will offer a combination of in-person learning and on-demand coursework.

The university has had experience with online learning for 20 years. Davenport also has more experience in online learning than any other university in Michigan.

“Over half of DU’s credits are taught in the Online+ modalities,” said Brian Miller, Dean of Global Campus and Academic Systems at Davenport University. “And every Online+ course is taught by an instructor who was certified to teach online through our internal preparation program.”

“We’ve found that 98% of Davenport students now take at least one class online,” said Davenport University President Dr. Richard J. Pappas. “Many work full-time, have family responsibilities, or personal commitments that makes the traditional, in-person-only classroom setting a challenge. We need to meet today’s students where they are and provide world-class education, in a format that works best for them.”

More information on Online+ can be found on Davenport University’s website.

