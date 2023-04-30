DTE'S Beacon Park achieving sustainability goals in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — DTE’s Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit is on a mission to minimize the effects of climate change and drive an environmentally conscious ecosystem.

"How happy does this park make you? Asked Faraz Javed, 7 Action News reporter.

"Chantell Hawkins, a frequent park visitor, recently heard about Beacon Park’s sustainability efforts.

"I was very impressed, while walking through and realizing that you guys are actually sustainable here, and someone is actually doing something important," said Hawkins.

There are so many features here, from our green roof right here, our recycling stations, our bee sanctuary at the back of the park, and our four electric vehicle charging stations, all the way to protected bike lane and bike racks, which increase mobility," said Chris Polk, Beacon Park Manager.

Then there are also 41 trees onsite capturing 1,500 pounds of carbon dioxide annually, four bioswales to help filter pollutants, and the onsite restaurant, Lumen Detroit, has a 3,400 square-foot green roof that reduces surface runoff and holds rainwater.

"It's the 2.87 tons of recycled waste each year is what I am most proud of. It includes our visitors. It includes young people who do something every day to be environmentally conscious," said Polk.

Chris says since the inception of the park back in 2017, the amount of recycled waste has grown, and he is looking forward to crossing the 3-ton mark this year.

"When you talk about a 4-season space... we use this space all year round, when you talk about LEED design of this building, the biodiversity that’s here... This a very unique space," said Polk.

Speaking of events, Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club hosts art exhibitions at Beacon Park. The club’s co-founder, Henry Harper loves how the park creates a wholesome environment.

"The green space right there, and the flowers, the flowers add color, and the vestiges, its absolutely incredible. You get an entire modern city over here, and you get some 19th century pieces there," said Harper.

There are QR codes around the park that allow folks to scan with their smartphones and get a sustainability overview of Beacon Park. Y

ou can also read more about it by visiting: https://empoweringmichigan.com/beacon-park/

