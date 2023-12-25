Robbery suspect throws coffee in cashier's face, steals cash drawer and runs away according to police

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Early Christmas morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a robbery at the Oasis Mobile Mart on Adams Street in Holland Township.

Investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store and poured a cup of coffee and brought it up the counter. Police say he was told the purchase price, and instead of paying, he threw the coffee in the employees face. After throwing the coffee, the suspect then grabbed the cash drawer, and left the building.

Police describe the suspect as a thin, white male, possibly in his mid 20's, wearing a ball cap and a face mask.

A release from the Sheriff's Office says the employee sustained burns on her chest and neck, and was treated by medical personnel at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

