Early in-person voting for Michigan Presidential Primary; find out if your neighborhood is participating

LANSING, Mich. — People in our neighborhoods across Mid-Michigan can now vote in person ahead of the Michigan Presidential Primary.

In 2022, Michigan voters passed a constitutional

amendment allowing people to vote at in-person sites before federal and statewide elections.

Michigan is now one of 46 states to offer in-person voting

Voters will follow the same procedure as they would on Election Day.

Here are a few things you need to know:



You must be a registered voter to participate

In-person voting locations might be different from your usual precinct

All voters are eligible to vote early

Early voting sites do not offer voter registration

To find out where you can vote early in person, clickhere.

