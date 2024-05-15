FEMA, Michigan State Police, Small Business Association assess damage in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — The damage in Oakbrook Estates in Portage is extensive.

There's a mobile home literally on top of a car.

Tuesday, FEMA, the Michigan State Police Homeland Security Division, and the Small Business Association began walking around affected areas to assess damage.

The agencies will assess damage in all of the counties affected by the tornadoes.

“We’re looking at the severity of the impacts, and really collecting the information that tells the story of what happened here during the storms,” Mark Peterson, External Affairs Director for FEMA Region 5 said.

This is the first step in the process for federal and state help. Insurance, however, is the most important part of recovery for those impacted by storm damage.

"Disasters always remind us that it's essential to have insurance," Lauren Thompson, Public Information Officer for the MSP Homeland Security Division said.

FEMA is expected to be in the area until Friday.

“The State of Michigan will make a decision on whether to seek federal assistance if they deem it is beyond their capacity. Then it will go to FEMA to make a decision,” Peterson said.

Still, all agencies assess the damage together to make sure everyone is on the same page.

