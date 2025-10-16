Three passengers dead in Bath Township small plane crash

BATH TWP., Mich. — Three people are dead after a plane crashed in Bath Township.

In a press release, police said they responded to reports of a plane crash around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Clark and Peacock Road.

Bath Township Police confirmed that the three passengers on the plane were found dead.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Bath Township Police say they are working to investigate the crash, along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

