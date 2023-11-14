Get your vehicle ready for a West Michigan winter

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — When asked what drivers fail to do to get their vehicles ready for winter, Jim Laarman quickly ticks off a list.

“Checking condition of their tires, their wiper blades, their battery condition,” he says. “Just things that can be highly inconvenient on snowy days if you have one of those items fail.”

And Laarman should know. He’s the service manager at Christian Brothers Automotive on Plainfield Avenue.

Most preparations and spot checks for winter drivers can do themselves:



Tires: Most important is the tire tread. The more worn it is, the less traction the tires can get. But also, the condition of the tires is imporant, such as cracking, even dry rot. Also, check the tire pressure; it changes with changes in temperature.

Wiper blades: Look for streaking on the windshield or whether the blades are torn or other signs of wear.

Wiper fluid: It’s not expensive to keep wiper fluid on hand to keep the reservoir filled.

Engine coolant: Check the radiator, but only open the radiator cap when the engine is completely cold. You can check whether the coolant solution is up to snuff with a coolant tester you can get at an auto parts store.

Some items are better left to a mechanic, Laarman says.

“Battery replacements can be super hard to access on a lot of newer model vehicles,” he notes. “Even wiper blades aren't as easy as they used to be to change.”

A mechanic can also check your steering suspension. “Your steering suspension components have a lot to do with traction and ride control as well,” Laarman says.