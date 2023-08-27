GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cycling enthusiasts from the greater Grand Rapids area gathered on the Blue Bridge Saturday with the hope of setting a record— the most bikes ever on the Blue Bridge.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, biked., Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition and Upcycle Bikes teamed up to host the event.

250 cyclists set record at ‘Bikes on the Blue Bridge’

“We love supporting any cycling-related activity in the community,” Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of biked., Jared Lebel, said. “The idea is to get all different types of bikes and cyclists, and it’s cool because more and more people keep arriving and lots of variety of bikes and, you know, ages— so it’s great.”

Organizers tell us their goal was 250 bikes— which is the number permitted by the city of Grand Rapids— and they were able to reach that.

They added that next year, they hope to get a city permit allowing 500 bikes so they can break their own record.

The purpose of this event was twofold— one, to promote accessibility and showcase Grand Rapids as a cycling destination, and two, to bring cyclists of all kinds together.

“These sort of activities are part of what we’re trying to do which is really brand West Michigan and Greater Grand Rapids as a cycling destination. There’s over 300 miles of trails. Gravel is really taking off. Michigan’s an up-and-coming gravel scene, and part of what we’re trying to do here today is…shine the light on that aspect of Grand Rapids, help promote this to the cycling town,” Lebel added.

Garage Bar & Grill hosted an after party from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. with a food truck, drinks and a band.

