ArtPrize 2025 saw more visitors, more votes, and more money for West Michigan, report says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids ArtPrize continues to grow. Not only in the number of people it attracts, but also in the money being spent in the city.

In 2025, the competition brought in several million more dollars than a year ago, according to a just-released study by ArtPrize and Grand Valley State University.

$82.6 million was spent in Grand Rapids and surrounding neighborhoods this past fall, said organizers.

“This really shows the value that this brings, from a tourism and visitor perspective, but also the collaborative approach to culture and what we are creating here with ArtPrize through the support of our partners,” ArtPrize Executive Director Catlin Whitington said.

The festival's economic impact is up almost $28 million compared to two years ago in 2023. That’s when the city, Kendall College, Ferris State University, and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. took over operations of ArtPrize.

“We collectively have brought $208 million into the local economy and created so many jobs across all different sectors, in the creative sector, specifically,” Whitington said.

This was the last year of the original public/private agreement. A renewal for another three years is set to start in 2026.

“This doesn't work as a standalone entity, and it has to be a community partnership, in my mind, and I see that,’ Whitington said.

Here’s an overview of what ArtPrize officials are seeing as success this year.



967,000 visitors, an increase of almost 22%.

110,000 votes were cast, an increase of 26%.

629 jobs supported

“It is very apparent that the Great Lakes region continues to be a primary driver of attendance. But we see all the major metro areas, or most of the major metro areas, around the country,” Whitington said.

ArtPrize officials are already planning for next year.

The first day will be in the middle of September and the last day will be in early October, but exact dates haven't been set.

