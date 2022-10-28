Calvin University to add football program in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University is adding a football program to its athletics department in 2023.

The university tells FOX 17 the news comes as part of its strategic plan, which was approved by its Board of Trustees on Friday.

In addition to football, Calvin University says it is also adding men’s volleyball and women’s acrobatics and tumbling.

We’re also told an expansion of its ice hockey programs is being considered with a possible women’s team in the future.

“We are one of the premier athletics programs in all of Division III and so why not add more offerings that meet the needs of our students?” says University President Dr. Wiebe Boer. “By adding these sports, we are providing students who have competed throughout high school the opportunity to get the best Christian liberal arts education around and continue in the sport they love. It’s a win-win.”

The university says the new athletics programs will enrich the campus’s overall student experience and “open the door” to more students and student-athletes.

The search for a football coach is expected to begin next month.

Those with questions are encouraged to connect with Matt Kucinski at 616-307-7429 or matthew.kucinski@calvin.edu.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube