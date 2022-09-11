Consulate of Mexico honors 2 West Michiganders' contributions to sharing Mexican heritage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a special moment for two west Michiganders as Grand Rapids celebrates Mexican heritage.

The Consulate of Mexico in Detroit honored the two men on Saturday for their contributions to their communities.

Artist Arturo Moreles Romero and MeXo Chef Oscar Moreno both received the honor from the consulate at the Mexican Heritage Association's party inside Caldera Plaza.

"I feel the honor because one of my passions is that I show the culture through the culinary arts and we shared, like, history through the food," Moreno added.

Romero and Moreno share Mexican heritage throughout west Michigan. Romero through his paintbrush.

"I am showing a part of our culture, especially in our skills. In Mexican culture, they use a lot of clay pots. So that's how Frida Kohla's museum is with her kitchen. In her kitchen, this is how it is," Romero said as he described one of his paintings to FOX 17.

Moreno showcases his heritage through his culinary skills.

"I try to bring the old world into the new table, you know, it's Mesoamerican, pre-Hispanic techniques in the cooking world to the modern table," Moreno said.

Moreno brings a lot of what he learned from his mom, grandma and mentors to the table.

"So, I don't sell food or I don't make food; I make memories. So I focus on the memories, the flavors from the past. And then obviously, a lot of those dishes are connected with my mom and my family," he added.

Romero hopes the memories created here at Calder Plaza are going to last forever.

"In the future, if I am not around, they will probably remember that we did this with this person. By doing so I'm still living through their memories," Romero said as he helped a child paint.

The Consulate of Mexico also honored the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

