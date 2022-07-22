Dept. of Civil Rights files discrimination charges against GRPD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights plans to hold a news conference in Grand Rapids to announce formal charges of discrimination filed against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The department says these charges are in response to two separate complaints.

Additionally, the department says it is investigating about 28 complaints of discrimination filed against GRPD.

The news conference is Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m. in the Delta Plaza Room at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Rapids Airport (3333 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids).

FOX 17 reached out to the city Friday, which responded with the following statement:

"The city of Grand Rapids has been fully cooperative and engaged with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) since at least May 2019 when investigations began. The city has been in constant communication with the department through their changes of leadership and transitions in staff handling cases. The city has received two matters this week from MDCR and a hearing has been requested for each matter. The city intends to respond and attend all hearings as provided by the MDCR administrative rules."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube