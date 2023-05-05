Designer of first Barbie with Down syndrome visits Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first Barbie with Down syndrome can help kids feel seen during playtime.

The doll has almond-shaped eyes, a shorter frame and a longer torso, making it more representative of people like her.

Mattel

One of the Barbie's designers, Kayla McKeon made a stop in West Michigan on Friday.

"When I was young, I loved dolls. I loved playing with dolls with different scenarios and I never had a Barbie that looked like myself. I never thought twice, you what I mean? But now I see a doll that looks like me. I'm wowed. This is super."

Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan Foundation Kayla McKeon

McKeon is scheduled to give the keynote address at the Winners Cup Benefit – a Kentucky Derby-themed gala that raises funds to support the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan Foundation.

Before the event, McKeon will tour the new Special Olympics Unified Sports & Inclusion Center in Grand Rapids and will meet with local self-advocates to share her story and offer advice.

McKeon is the first registered lobbyist with Down syndrome. As part of her role with the National Down Syndrome Society, she got to collaborate with Mattel to design the new Barbie, which was launched on April 25.

The Barbie sold out in a matter of hours and gives dignity to people with the disability.

Mattel

"People think of disability as disabled. No, we're not disabled, we are able, ready and willing to have a job, to drive a car, to graduate from college, meaningful relationships, and many more," said McKeon.

McKeon says she got a Barbie to keep as a collector's edition on her shelf.

While the Winners Cup Benefit on May 6 is sold out, the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan Foundation welcomes donations to help their mission of supporting programming, services and opportunities for people with Down syndrome and their families across West Michigan.

