Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA.

The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12.

We’re told the merge is the culmination of a business transition that started in 2014.

“Founders and Avery have been working together cohesively for the past two years, and we have consistently found strength within this partnership of brands,” says Mahou CEO Elton Andres Knight. "Combining Founders and Avery with Mahou Imports into Mahou USA will enable us to compete on another level within the marketplace, which will bring a refreshing change as we move through 2023 and beyond.”

Mahou adds the transition will allow its offerings to remain competitive in the craft beer industry, in addition to bringing more products once unavailable throughout much of the U.S.

