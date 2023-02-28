Watch Now

GRPD: 1-year-old’s death ruled homicide

A Grand Rapids woman is preparing to take her 2-year-old daughter off life support, telling FOX 17 she believes the people she trusted to watch her child betrayed her. What's more, mom was in the hospital preparing to give birth to her fourth child.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled a one-year-old’s death a homicide, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Tuesday.

'I was a mother of 4 girls; now I have 3'

Kaiyanni Jones, who was one year and 11 months old, was taken to the hospital Sunday, February 19 with life-threatening injuries.

Kaiyanni’s mother, Amanda O’Brien, told FOX 17 Kaiyanni was rushed to emergency surgery because she had blunt force trauma to her abdomen; however, the almost two-year-old was declared legally dead later that week.

GRPD has not announced any arrests at this time.

Loved ones, hospital staff honor 1-year-old donating organs

If you have any information about Kaiyanni’s death, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

To donate to the GoFundMe set up for Kaiyanni’s family, click here.

