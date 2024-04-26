Jill Biden loses voice, still attends First Lady Luncheon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Grand Rapids on Friday and despite a raspy voice she still attended an event honoring the role she currently holds.

Biden was the first sitting First Lady to attend the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation's First Lady Luncheon in Grand Rapids. Set as the keynote speaker, Biden had to sit on stage quietly for much of the event because being under the weather.

"I said to myself, 'what would Betty Ford do?'" Biden told the crowd. "So I got myself up and got myself together."

First Lady Luncheon with Jill Biden in Grand Rapids

"I decided I wanted to come here, to be with all of you. So Betty, I could be here for you," Biden said while looking to the heavens.

The foundation invited Biden to help mark 50 years since then-first lady Betty Ford publicly announced her breast cancer diagnosis in 1974, helping to change the conversation about women's health in America. Jill Biden has been a champion of the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research, which looks to change how the U.S. approaches and funds research on women's health.

Jill Biden arrives at Gerald R Ford International Airport

The luncheon will be followed by a half-day conference honoring Betty Ford. The conference will focus on Mrs. Ford's time as first lady, and how she launched the first first ladies conference in 1984. Speakers include Ford's daughter Susan Ford Bales, former Ford Administration Press Secretary Sheila Rabb Weidenfeld, and several professors and authors who specialize on the role of the first lady.

