Lionel Richie signs on as brand ambassador for GR-based insurance broker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids insurance company announced Lionel Richie has signed on as its official brand ambassador.

Acrisure made the announcement Thursday.

We’re told Richie will engage with Acrisure’s social media communities to spread awareness for the company's services. He’ll also highlight the company’s shift toward becoming a Fintech services provider.

Acrisure says Richie chose to join their team for their innovative business practices and because the company aligns with his morals and professional ambitions.

"Acrisure could have coasted on its reputation as a massive player in the insurance industry, but it hasn't. Instead, it avoided the complacency that comes with success and has embraced innovation in so many ways. As a result, Acrisure has emerged as a true leader in the Fintech space," says Richie. "From what I've seen, its culture really values empathy – a sign that you can be focused on growth without forgetting where you started. At the end of the day, that's the type of company I want to work with."

The company previously landed the rights to name the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers "Acrisure Stadium."

