Backpacks banned from GRPS after loaded gun found on 3rd grader

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced a district-wide ban on backpacks after finding a loaded gun in the backpack of a third-grade student on Wednesday.

In a letter to families, the district says a student at Stocking Elementary School informed a staff member of a possible weapon in the possession of another student, prompting an immediate response.

GRPS says the student in question had a loaded sidearm in their backpack.

We’re told swift contact was made with the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD), which has since launched an investigation.

No injuries were reported.

“It saddens me that such an incident occurred within our school community today,” writes Principal Michael Thomasma. “Furthermore, it is frustrating to witness the increasing frequency of similar incidents not just in Grand Rapids, but across the nation.”

Parents are strongly urged to ensure all firearms are kept in a secure location and out of children’s reach. It is also advisable to keep an eye on what children have in their possession when they leave for school.

Furthermore, school officials encourage parents to teach their children to speak up when something feels off.

“Here we are again. I will just say that I am frustrated, I am sad and I’m angry that this continues to happen,” said Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby.

Superintendent Roby announced during a press conference Wednesday that all backpacks henceforth will be banned from the school district.

“This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly and we know this poses a significant inconvenience for our families. I am more than frustrated that a decision like this is necessary, but we must put safety first and that’s what this decision is about,” says Roby. “This is just one step in an ongoing conversation about how we can best protect our children in our rapidly-changing world.”

The backpack ban takes immediate effect and will be enforced until further notice.

Watch the full press conference here:

GRPS announces backpack ban after loaded gun was found on 3rd grader

We're told this is the fourth gun that was seized from a GRPS student during the 2022–23 school year.

“Please help us with this. We need every caring adult to tell their friends, tell your neighbors, if you’ve got a gun and you’ve got children around, please lock them up. If you’ve got a gun and you don’t have children around, please lock them up, please secure them, and please keep them out of the hands of our young people,” said Leon Hendrix.

Those with questions are asked to connect with Principal Thomasma by emailing ThomasmaM@grps.org or calling 616-819-3130.

The news comes exactly one week following a similar incident within the district at César E. Chávez Elementary School.

Chief Eric Winstrom says criminal charges are expected to be filed in both incidents.

"What we need in the city of Grand Rapids is decision by adults in this city to be just as good as the 7- and 8-year-olds to make these decisions to do the right thing," says Winstrom. "Here's children, 7- and 8-year-olds taking an interest when they see there's something dangerous in this backpack that could kill people in this room. I think it's important that the parents, that the mothers and fathers and mother figures and father figures in this town, take just as great of an interest."

