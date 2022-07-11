Meijer announces renewable energy investment in new deal with Texas wind farm

Watch Now

The retail giant says the investment brings Meijer closer to its goal of eliminating half of carbon emissions by 2025.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jul 11, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer says it is on track to meet its goal of eliminating half of all carbon emissions by 2025.

The retail giant says it has signed an agreement that will allow them to buy most of the wind energy generated by one of NextEra Energy Resources’ subsidiaries as part of the Lacy Creek Wind Energy Center project.

We’re told the Lacy Creek Wind Energy Center, which will house more than 100 wind turbines, is currently being built in Texas with a completion date expected to arrive later this year.

The newly announced project comes in addition to a solar plan expected to occur in partnership with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, Meijer says.

“While the Lacy Creek Wind Energy Center is one of multiple sustainability initiatives Meijer has underway, we’re pleased it has contributed to the accelerated progress in meeting our sustainability goal by 2025,” says Rick Keyes, Meijer president & CEO. “The impact these environmental sustainability initiatives will make in the coming years go beyond improving daily operations at our Meijer stores; they align with our values and our continued focus on being a good steward of the environment.”

The retailer tells us the Lacy Creek Wind Energy Center project alone is expected to generate 800,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy per year.

