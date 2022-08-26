Meijer seeks to add more products by local and diverse businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is looking to add products from local and diverse businesses!

The grocery retailer says the newest Supplier Diversity event will center around clothing and general merchandise.

Business owners are invited to submit videos describing their goods before the deadline on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Videos must be under three minutes long and include an introduction of themselves and their businesses, a thorough rundown of their products, a description of their production backgrounds (including the supply chain) and their suggested prices. Seen an example here.

Meijer says their teams will then choose business owners who will go on to pitch their products to merchants later in the fall.

“While we’ve made great strides to ensure our vendors represent our customers in terms of both diversity and geography across our stores, we’re excited to hold this event that specifically focuses on general merchandise and apparel,” says Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing Peter Whitsett.

We’re told businesses owned by people of color, women, LGBTQ+ members, veterans, people with disabilities, or local entrepreneurs are invited to submit applications, which can be found online.

