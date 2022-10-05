Watch Now

Meijer unveils line of adaptive Halloween costumes for children

Posted at 11:56 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 13:25:40-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is expanding its selection of Halloween costumes to include children with limited mobility.

The Midwestern retailer says their adaptive costumes forego traditional snaps and zippers in favor of Velcro, magnets and pull tabs.

Costumes also feature hook-and-loop spaces to accommodate arm and leg braces, according to Meijer.

“Halloween is a time of fun and limitless imagination, so we want to ensure that children feel free to express themselves through their costumes,” says Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion Tim Williams. “We’re excited to take these steps to enhance the level of inclusion and comfort our customers feel when shopping our stores this Halloween season.”

We’re told adaptive costumes come in skeleton, astronaut, witch and mermaid. Store officials say multiple size options are available.

Visit Meijer.com to shop for costumes, decorations and other Halloween essentials.

