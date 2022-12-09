Penguin at John Ball Zoo recovering after dime removed from stomach

Watch Now

Posted at 1:59 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 18:54:27-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of John Ball Zoo’s (JBZ) penguins is recovering after veterinarians removed a dime from its stomach.

The zoo says a round object was found during a routine examination.

We’re told the dime was removed thanks to equipment purchased with donations to and from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

The dime likely bore a resemblance to a lustrous fish, the zoo explains.

“Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for objects to be thrown into habitats at the Zoo,” JBZ wrote on its Facebook page. “As a reminder, please refrain from throwing objects and food into the animal habitats during your visit.”

The zoo says the penguin, named Picchu, is doing well thanks to Dr. Alex and his team.

