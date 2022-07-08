Pete Buttigieg to visit Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to make a stop in Grand Rapids next week.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) says Buttigieg will give a press conference at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Monday, July 11.

We’re told Buttigieg will speak about USDOT’s Airport Terminals Grant initiative and how it will bolster high-paying jobs and improve transportation for Grand Rapids residents.

