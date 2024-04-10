Plea deals accepted in case of Nigerian men extradited to Michigan over deadly 'sextortion' plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Plea deals were accepted Wednesday morning from two Nigerian nationals implicated in a deadly "sextortion" ring that left one Michigan teenager dead from suicide.

Brothers Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, were extradited to the U.S. in August of 2023 after being indicted for participating in an international sexual extortion ring.

A third defendant, Ezekiel Robert, is still in Nigeria trying to fight extradition to the United States.

Both Ogshis entered guilty pleas Wednesday to one count each of conspiracy to sexually exploit a minor.

In exchange for their cooperation with prosecutors, the other charges against them were dropped.

They are both looking at 15 years minimum in prison, with a maximum of 30.

The men are accused of tricking a 17-year-old from the Upper Peninsula named Jordan DeMay into sending them explicit photos, and then blackmailing him for money.

They allegedly asked DeMay to send them $1,000. While he sent them several hundred dollars, he would end up taking his life over the ordeal.

“The indictment alleges that these defendants targeted more than 100 victims both minors and adults,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District Mark Totten.

While other victims of the alleged scheme have not yet been identified in court, the Ogoshi brohters may be ordered to pay restitution to some of them.

Jordan's mother stressed the importance of open communication between parents and children following the hearing Wednesday.

"It's really important that we be vigilant in talking about it, and letting your kids know that no matter what happens, they can come to you for help," Buta said.

She encouraged victims of sextortion to speak out.

"It's better to talk about what happened and advocate for yourself," Buta stated.

"You are the victim, and you've done nothing wrong."

Samuel and Samson Ogoshi are expected to be sentenced in the next four to six months. A date has not yet been set.

**If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential help, 24/7**

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube