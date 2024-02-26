President of Calvin University resigns after report alleges ‘inappropriate’ comments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University’s president has resigned following a report alleging he sent inappropriate comments toward a non-student of the campus community.

The nature of the comments allegedly made by President Wiebe Boer were not specified but the university says they were not sexual; however, they were “unwelcome and inappropriate.”

Calvin University

Boer reportedly denied some of the accusations but admitted he sent comments that did not reflect the behavior expected from his role.

We’re told the Board of Trustees accepted President Wiebe Boer’s resignation.

In the meantime, Vice President of Advancement Gregory Elzinga has been named interim president as the university begins the hiring process for its new long-term president.

Calvin University

