Standoff ends, suspect in custody in connection to loaded gun brought to GRPS elementary school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A standoff in Grand Rapids has ended peacefully and a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a loaded gun that was brought to an elementary school last month.

Grand Rapids police surrounded a home on Marshall Avenue SE in Grand Rapids Friday morning as they attempt to arrest someone in connection to a loaded gun that was brought to Stocking Elementary School by an 8-year-old student back on May 10.

The man barricaded himself inside the home, leading to an hours-long standoff.

The suspect surrendered to police shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say the investigation into the loaded gun brought to the school "focused on the student's home situation that allowed access to a loaded weapon.”

An adult in the student's home has been charged with felony firearm and 4th-degree child abuse, according to GPRD.

The charges stem from an incident on May 10, when a third-grader carried a loaded gun into Stocking Elementary School.

In a letter to families, the Grand Rapids Public Schools district said one student informed a staff member that another student had a weapon.

A third-grader was found with a loaded sidearm in their backpack, GRPS said.

“This could have had a very tragic outcome if another student and GRPS staff hadn’t acted so quickly," said Chief Winstrom after charges were announced. "GRPD is committed to holding people accountable, but we can’t do it alone. As a community, we have a responsibility to our children, and to each other, to keep guns out of the hands of kids and to keep illegally possessed guns off our streets.”

After the incident, which represented the fourth gun seized from a GRPS student,the district banned backpacks from all schools across the district as a precautionary measure, a move that sparked some controversy.

