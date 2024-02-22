GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris joined Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Rep. Hillary Scholten and others in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday for a round table discussion on reproductive rights.

This was stop number four on her national "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour.

WATCH: VP Harris makes ‘Fight for Reproductive Freedoms’ tour stop in GR

Harris opened by criticizing what she calls "immoral" decisions by other states to propose and pass strict anti-abortion laws.

VP Kamala Harris, Michigan state leaders address battle over reproductive rights

“One does not have to give up, or, in any way, abandon their faith, or deeply held beliefs, to agree the government should not be telling her what to do with her body," Harris said, directly addressing what she believes is the root cause of the battle.

It's a battle that ramped back up after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June of 2022.

“So this is an issue that is about fundamental freedoms and liberty, and it is an issue about harm, real harm, that is happening to people every day in our country," Harris said. "And one must then ask, ‘Well, okay, how did this happen?’ And I would say, ‘Ask who’s to blame.’

Ilene Gould

Harris immediately pointed to Fmr. President Donald Trump the previous administration for putting the country in this position.

Michigan, in the meantime, has made its stance very clear by cementing legalized abortion in the state's constitution.

READ MORE: Proposal 3 passes enshrining abortion rights in Michigan Constitution

As Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) stressed, though, the fight is far from over.

Ilene Gould

“We did it," she said. "We got it in the state constitution protecting our freedoms. We passed a great governor and legislative body that would cement that for us. And then, we turn around and realize that literally all of this can be stripped away with a national abortion ban which they are trying to do at every level.”

Just this week, the Supreme Court of Alabama ruled frozen embryos can be considered children under state law.

Critics, like everyone sitting at Thursday's round table, call this an extreme measure that'll negatively impact fertility treatment.

Rep. Hillary Scholten (D) said, "even though we have come so far in Michigan, women like me are still terrified about what might happen.”

Ilene Gould

Harris added, “Let’s understand the connection between all of these issues and the responsibility, and the role that we each have, to protect these fundamental freedoms and the people of America to be able to make decisions about their own lives and the future of their family.”

Harris closed her comments by saying people in Michigan "cannot sit back and take comfort without also understanding that elections matter," referencing the state's Presidential Primary coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

While that conversation was happening inside Fountain Street Church, FOX 17 did hear reports of protestors standing outside with signs that said "Free Gaza" and "Ceasefire," highlighting another controversial issue at play in America right now.

