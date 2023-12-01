WATCH: Cow runs loose on US-131 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers on US-131 were in for a surprise Friday morning when a cow ran loose in Grand Rapids.

Watch video of the encounter, captured by Bethany Patterson:

Cow runs loose on US-131

FOX 17 also received this video, courtsey of Gary Andrew:

Cow loose on US-131, Courtesy: Gary Andrew

The cow wove in and out of the northbound lanes along the S-curve.

We're told a cattle hauler's door became loose and one cow out of the six aboard hopped out.

Luckily, Tom Murphy with the Kent County Road Commission was on the freeway when the cow got loose. He used his car to help corral the bovine creature.

"So myself and a flatbed wrecker worked together to commandeer the animal to the cement barrier wall, right up to the cattle hauler. It couldn't work any better. So best-case scenario," says Murphy. "Thank God [it] was one instead of all six."

And it wasn't Murphy's first time, as he performs farm work on the side.

No injuries or crashes were reported.

The cow is alive and in good condition, but we're told it was a little wound up after the incident.

