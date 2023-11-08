'I want to continue to serve, I cannot stay on the sidelines': Peter Meijer talks run for U.S. Senate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a name West Michigan knows all too well.

"It does cracks me up sometimes, saying I'm never gonna vote for you because you changed the layout of that store," Peter Meijer joked during an interview at his home with FOX 17.

FOX 17 Just one day after Peter Meijer announced his run for Senate, FOX 17 sat down with the former Congressman. "This race is going on, I want to continue to serve, I cannot stay on the sidelines," says Meijer.

"That store"— Meijer, or "Meijer's" as many affectionately call it.

But for the grandson of Fred Meijer, he's hoping to add a different "S" to his name come 2024 — Senator.

"This race is going on, I want to continue to serve, I cannot stay on the sidelines," says the former District 3 Congressman and Iraq War Veteran.

Meijer lost his re-election bid in the Republican primary to John Gibbs, and left congress this past January after serving just one term.

Now, 11 months later, he's no longer Congressman Meijer, but Candidate Meijer, running to fill Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat, after sheannounced her retirement earlier this year.

Just days after taking office in 2021, Meijer was one of ten Republicans, who voted to impeach former President Trump. It's a move that's followed him ever since, and likely lost him his re-election.

In order to win over parts of his Republican base, his plan is a simple one - having face-to-face conversations with Michigan voters.

"When you get beyond just communicating with a screen in between you, there was much more of an opportunity for someone to go, 'oh, I hadn't thought about it that way,' or 'hey, I still don't agree, I will always disagree. But here, I think this guy can actually get something done.,'" says Meijer.

"That's the way I think you need to approach things. And that's the way we'll approach things."

Despite that, his impeachment vote is one he stands by.

"I regret that we had to get to that point," says Meijer. "I think what happened on January 6 was dark, it was disgraceful, it was shameful. I regret that that probably cost me the opportunity to be in office and hold similar accountability against the Biden administration. But if I had to go back in time, I would not change that."

But the list of things he does want to change is long, especially when it comes to immigration in America.

"I strongly think that we just need to tear down the system to begin with. We have tried to have minor modifications along the way, I don't believe incremental progress is possible."

Meijer is also a new father, and says he wants to make it easier for people to have a family.

"So much of that is going to come down to cost. My family should not be looking at whether or not to have a child and having it come down to a financial decision. There's obviously a financial impact. But having that outweigh, you know, their own personal considerations, I think, is a sad reflection on where we are."

FOX 17 "I'm running for Senate because we need leaders who are willing to stand up for what they believe in, no matter the risk," Meijer says in hiscampaign video, "and if you know anything about me, you know that I'm not afraid to risk my job."

But when asked about his biggest priority day one, his first answer wasn't a specific policy item. Instead, his focus was on making sure constituent services are in place, so that his office can be a resource for Michiganders. He says that constituent service component is the "most essential."

Michigan hasn't had a Republican Senator since Spencer Abraham left office in 2001.

"I've heard point blank from folks in DC who say, listen, 'Michigan elects republican governors, not republican senators,'" says Meijer.

But despite history, and Meijer's own political challenges, he's leaning in to the risks.

Tuesday morning Meijer also told FOX 17, "when moments are uncertain, even if there is, they're steep odds in my mind, that's even more reason to get in rather than to just sit aside."

While Meijer says he has "serious issues" with former President Trump, he says he will support whoever is the Republican nominee for president.

Meanwhile, he faces a primary of ten Republicans, including former Congressman Mike Rogers and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

On the other side, there are currently six Democrats running for the open seat and one Independent.

The current front-runner is Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

The Senate primary will take place in August of 2024.

