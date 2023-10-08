Inkster PD looking for shooting suspect after woman hospitalized

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Inkster Police Department is looking for a man who they believed shot his girlfriend Saturday evening. Police believe he may still be armed.

First responders were called around 9:45 p.m. after reports of a woman being shot at a home in the 400 block of Biltmore Street.

Officers found a woman who had been shot in the neck. She was transported to a local hospital, and police say she is in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

In a statement, authorities say the couple got into an argument before the boyfriend shot the girlfriend with a handgun. They believed that man was inside still inside the home when police got there, but investigators later determined he had fled the scene.

“If you would shoot your girlfriend, or family member or relative, you’ll shoot anybody," said Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff. "So I would caution the public not to approach him, not to do anything try and take him into custody but to call 911, notify law enforcement immediately."

Ratliff added that this is the second domestic violence incident that has happened in the city in the past week.

“You have to understand that solving issues doesn’t need to involve violence," said Ratliff. "Have a conversation, you don’t have to kill each other, you don’t have to shoot each other."

Police continued to search for Andre Levell-Freeman Williams Jr. (pictured above), a 37-year-old, 6-foot-2 tall man who police say may still be armed.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Inkster Police (313-563-9850) or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers (1-800-SPEAK-UP).