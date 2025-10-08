‘Black and blue from head to toe:' Testimony continues in murder, torture case of Detroit boy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The body of a 9-year-old Detroit boy was so littered with scars, said Wayne County’s chief medical examiner, that there were “too many to count.”

Scars 'from head to toe:' Testimony continues in murder case of Detroit boy

Dr. LokMan Sung testified Wednesday in the torture and murder case of 9-year-old Owen Roserio, saying he found healing or healed scars on his head, cheek, neck, chest, hip, legs and even toes.

On top of that, Roserio’s chest was full of fluid, Sung said, which he attributed to untreated pneumonia that ultimately caused his death.

Sung ruled that the manner of death was a homicide, faulting the “inaction” of his stepparents, Sampagvita and Sherman Jones, who have both been charged.

Sung was one of two witnesses to take the stand Wednesday: the other was Iayna Craig, who used to live with the Joneses.

“They gave me advice on life, stuff like school, they gave me a place to stay, gave me things to eat,” Craig testified.

For a time, she said the Joneses were like her mentors.She said she never saw Sherman Jones get physical with Owen, but said she did witness Sampagvita discipline the 9-year-old.

Sometimes, she said she would “pop” Owen with an open hand, but described the discipline as “never anything bad” and “normal.”

But Craig testified that, a year before Owen died, her fiancé was visiting the family and observed marks and bruises on Owen that concerned her.

She took photos, which she shared with 7 News Detroit, showing a chunk of Owen’s hair missing, marks on his forehead and cheeks and what appeared to be a swollen nose.

The photos were introduced as evidence today, but were only shared with Detroit Police after Owen died.

Since being charged, both defendants have been remanded to jail. Today, their attorneys each argued for bond, insisting that they pose no risk to the public.

Attorney Adam Clements, who represents Sherman Jones, argued that virtually none of the testimony to date has implicated his client.

“The fact witnesses that they’re relying upon as it relates to any injuries that are inflicted upon the young child in this case, none of them are saying (Sherman) did anything,” Clements said.

Attorney Vincent Haisha, who represents Sampagvita Jones, told 36th District Court Judge Shawn Jacque: “There is no reason to suggest at this point that my client won’t remain within the community and can’t come back to court and exist as a danger to the community based on these proofs.”

Prosecutors pushed back hard.

“(Owen) is black and blue from head to toe,” said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Brittany Johnson. “There are marks on his toes to the tip of his head. Everywhere in between. These would be obvious to any person that’s caring for him.”

Ultimately, Judge Jacque denied the defense’s request.

“I am concerned about the safety of the public here,” he said.

Watching today’s proceedings was Breana Rhodes, a one-time family friend of the Joneses who said she’d seen marks and bruises on Owen over the years that were always explained away.

“It’s been numerous times,” Rhodes said. “The last bruise broke my heart, I just didn’t know what to do.”

Wednesday, she said she wishes she’d spoken up or called Children’s Protective Services.

As 7 News Detroit previously reported, the agency had rejected two prior complaints raising concerns about bruises on Owen’s body, burns on his hands and malnourishment back in 2023, according to Detroit Police.

“I wish they did open an investigation, because it could have saved Owen’s life,” she said. “And I feel like I should have done more, I could have done more.”

