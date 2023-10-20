Clarkston community comes together to help special needs man with home improvements

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s an update to a 7 Investigators story about a special needs man from Clarkston who was in danger of losing the only home he’s ever known.

The community came together to help Christian Chambers stay in his family home and now, they’re helping him with upgrades to the house to make sure he stays safe for years to come.

When Chambers nearly lost his home in 2022, the community fought back.

Chambers, 52, has cerebral palsy and is adored in Clarkston. He is an honorary coach for the Clarkston High School football and track teams, and a regular on the sidelines during games.

“He’s been here 50 years. And this is where he wants to stay,” Christian’s brother John Chambers told 7 investigator Heather Catallo in October of 2022.

Last fall, the 7 Investigators showed you how Christian Chambers was devasted to learn that his mother’s court-appointed guardian was trying to sell his home.

Several years ago, a judge appointed attorney Jennifer Carney to be Doreen Chambers’ guardian, which means Carney had total say over Doreen Chambers’ medical and financial decisions. John Chambers said their parents left the family home to his brother in a special needs trust. The trust is run by family friend Ronald Dunlap.

“It reads that it's going to be Christian's house forever. That was their full intent,” Dunlap said.

But a mix-up with the deed prompted Carney to count the home as Doreen Chambers’ asset, and according to court records, she entered into a purchase agreement to try to sell it.

After the 7 Investigators revealed what was going on, Carney later settled the legal battle with the family, and Christian Chambers was able to keep his home.

An online fundraiser also helped the Chambers family make several badly needed updates to the home. And the community is just getting started with their help for Christian Chambers.

This week, Renewal by Andersen donated new windows for the home through their Renewal Cares program.

“It just felt like it was the right thing to do,” Renewal by Andersen General manager Amy Pilarski said.

Pilarski says she remembers Christian Chambers from their high school days and says she jumped at the chance to help him.

“It gives me chills because we have this program and it's really designed to help individuals that need the help most,” Pilarski said. “It just made sense. As a Clarkson resident myself, I just kept seeing (his story) and thought that this was a cool way to give back.”

“Christian is just an example of what happens when a community comes together,” Jennifer Chambers, Christian’s sister-in-law, said.

“There is some kind of strength when everybody comes together for this common cause. People were outraged. People wanted to do whatever they could do to help. And that's what kept us going because it got tough,” Jennifer Chambers said. “And it doesn't have to be Christian, but it's just the littlest things that you do for someone else that can make a huge impact.”

She says the Clarkston track team also raised money to help Christian Chambers get a new roof. That will be installed next month.

“We just want to give a heartfelt thank you to everybody, even the ones we don't know about who have not only financially supported our family and Christian but those who have been with him throughout the years, who have just given him opportunities to be a coach, to be alongside all of the kids at school and just supported him and prayed for him,” Jennifer Chamber said.

If you want to help, you can contribute to an campaign online.

Sadly, Doreen Chambers died last May. Christian Chambers’ family is incredibly grateful that the legal battle over the home is resolved, so he can stay there safely for as many years as possible.

If you have a story for Heather Catallo, please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com.