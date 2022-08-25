DPD officer who recently tested positive for cocaine now suspended without pay

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer who recently tested positive for cocaine is now suspended without pay. The move reverses a controversial decision made earlier this month by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.

Last week, the 7 investigators revealed that an officer in the 5th Precinct caught his supervisor’s attention after repeatedly showing up late for his shifts.

A drug test revealed the presence of cocaine.

Related: Detroit cop tests positive for cocaine, but commissioners give him 'second chance'

Chief James White moved to suspend the officer without pay, but the Board of Police Commissioners voted 6-2 to overrule him, saying the officer deserved a second chance.

Thursday, the chief’s office brought the issue back to the board, who changed course and voted to stop the officer’s pay.

He now faces further disciplinary action which could include termination.

