'A slap on the wrist.' Ex-Highland Park police officer avoids jail time over second assault case

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A disgraced former police officer—fresh off serving a 45-day jail sentence over a separate assault case—avoided further jail time today when a Wayne County judge sentenced him to probation.

Dammeon Player appeared before Wayne County Judge Anne Marie McCarthy today and—through his attorney—expressed remorse for a 2020 incident where Player fired his Taser and later took down a man who was walking away, briefly knocking him unconscious.

“He’s learned a lot from these ordeals your honor,” said Player’s attorney Vassal Johnson.

Player declined to address the court.

As 7 News first reported last year, Player had been called to a Burger King along Woodward Avenue to respond to a man who refused to leave the restaurant. Player would later Tase the man while he was observed walking away, and the man was seen striking his head on a brick wall and briefly laying unconscious.

For this case, Judge McCarthy sentenced Player to 2 years probation, in accordance with his plea agreement. She did so over the objection of his victim, who was in court today, but asked the prosecutor's office to read his victim impact statement.

“He believes the defendant should receive jail time and that the sentence is a slap on the wrist,” said assistant prosecutor Rana Hadied. “But at least he won’t be able to do it again.”

His victim “was already suffering from PTSD when this offense happened,” the prosecutor said, and the attack only made that worse.

Player is working today as a bartender at a restaurant, he said.

If he violates his probation, Judge McCarthy said, he will have to serve 9 months in the Wayne County Jail.

On June 18, Player pleaded no contest to the charges of common law offenses and assault with a dangerous weapon. A charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder was dismissed.

Also in June, Player was sentenced to 45 days in jail over a 2023 Tasing from his time as a Warren police officer.

Those charges, filed in Macomb County, stem from an altercation between Player and truck driver Oleh Deka, who was trying to back his semi into a loading dock in Center Line, outside the officer’s jurisdiction.

While he backed up, Deka was blocking traffic and prompted officers to respond.

On body camera footage, Officer Player is heard shouting at Deka, telling him to open his door or be Tased. Player would eventually Tase Deka twice once he was pulled out of his truck.

His fellow officer, a trainee at the time of the incident, had also been charged over the Tasing, but the felony charge against him was later dismissed.

Today, Judge McCarthy also ordered Player to enroll in cognitive behavioral therapy, provide 40 hours of community service and reimburse any medical costs incurred by his victim.

Both Player and his attorney declined to comment today while leaving court.

