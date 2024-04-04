Ex-Romulus mayor sentenced to home confinement for corruption case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — LeRoy Burcroff alreadygave back tens of thousands of dollars he was accused of stealing, then gave up his position as Romulus mayor.

Today in federal court, he learned he does not need to give up his freedom.

Before Judge Denise Page Hood, Burcroff was sentenced to four months home confinement and three years probation after admitting to misusing more than $15,000 from his campaign fund.

After his sentencing today, Burcroff's attorney Walter Piszczatowski said his client was relieved.

“We’re just thankful to Judge Hood for her careful consideration of all the facts and circumstances of this case, and for her imposition that we feel is a just sentence,” Piszczatowski said.

7 Action News first revealed Burcroff’s improper spending back in 2020. The feds say Burcroff bought a $23,000 Ford Focus with campaign funds that he used “extensively for personal purposes”, then later a $27,000 Jeep Wrangler that he used for “similar impermissible personal excursions.”

They say he used nearly $3,600 to cover part of his daughter’s wedding at the Belleville Yacht club and over $4,000 for a trip with his wife and two friends to a Florida luxury hotel.

In court today, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eaton Brown asked the judge to impose a 6 month prison sentence. saying that Burcroff’s crimes weren’t a one-off, but part of pattern misuse of campaign funds.

An emotional Burcroff addressed the judge for ten minutes today, fighting back tears several times.

“I let down my God, let down my family and the city that I love,” Burcroff said.

After quoting a bible verse, he told the judge: “Your honor, I’m sorry. I sinned. I believe in redemption. I believe in redemption of sinners.”

While Burcroff and his attorney were frustrated by the delay in the former mayor’s sentencing sentencing—the hearing was adjourned 13 times since he pleaded guilty in August 2022—it improved his odds of avoiding prison.

In November 2023, a new law took effect allowing for a reduction in federal sentencing guidelines for first-time offenders, like Burcroff, with no criminal history.

It allowed his sentencing guidelines to drop from 8 to 14 months in prison to just 4 to 10 months behind bars.

Burcroff declined comment following his sentencing.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.