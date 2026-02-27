Ex-Wayne County official pleads guilty after gun pulled in husband's soda brawl

(WXYZ) — A former Wayne County official has pleaded guilty to felonious assault after pulling a gun during a gas station brawl over a can of soda in early 2025.

As the 7 investigators were first to reveal, then-Wayne County Parks Director Alicia Bradford and her husband were seen on gas station surveillance video just after midnight on New Year's Day in 2025.

After an argument with a customer over a ten-cent bottle deposit fee, Bradford's husband was seen pulling a gun on the man. After a fight ensued, Alicia Bradford then entered the store, pointing a gun of her own.

Both she and her husband were charged by Oakland County's prosecutor with assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm.

At a pre-trial hearing this week, Alicia Bradford entered a guilty plea to one count of felonious assault in the case. The charge of felony firearm has been dismissed.

Alicia Bradford's sentencing is scheduled for March 31 in Oakland Circuit Court.

Bradford had resigned last March from her $146,000 a year county job following the charges.