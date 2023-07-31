Family of murdered jogger says investigation was mishandled, calls on AG to take case

(WXYZ) — It’s been 7 years since a jogger was gunned down in broad daylight in northern Oakland County and Ally Brueger’s parents still don’t know who killed their daughter or why.

Ally’s parents say police detectives have admitted to them that their daughter’s murder investigation has been mishandled, and now the Bruegers are calling on the Attorney General to intervene in this case.

As a nurse, Ally always helped those in need. Ally was the president of her nursing school class, and during her graduation speech, she shared her mission for her patients.

“It is not only your job to protect them, but your hand they will hold, the voice that will console them, and your eyes the first they see when the most frightening ordeal of their life is over,” said Ally in 2012.

Nikki and Franz Brueger would have given anything to protect their daughter on July 30, 2016.

It was a sunny Saturday afternoon and the 31-year-old was jogging along Fish Lake Road in Rose Township when someone shot her.

“She's been gone for seven years and it's wrong on every level,” said Nikki.

The Bruegers say they are grateful that Ally’s case was recently taken over by a Michigan State Police cold case homicide team that’s actively working the investigation. But they are frustrated by what they say are revelations from detectives that the case was mishandled in the past.

“It's messed up on multiple levels,” said Nikki. “Where's the integrity here?”

The Bruegers say the case has been passed between at least 12 detectives and lieutenants at MSP since Ally’s murder. They say they’ve also been told that about a dozen boxes of tips and other information were so disorganized they’ve now been sent to criminal justice students at a local university to catalog.

“How can you do something thoroughly if you can't locate the information,” said Nikki. “It's appalling. I was appalled because all this time we have put our trust and our faith and our hope that we're working with professionals.”

“It is frustrating. Greatest wishes before you go — hopefully the case is closed,” said Franz.

The Bruegers say they also recently learned from local emergency responders that there was a delay in getting medical aid to Ally the day of the shooting.

“They had to wait because Michigan State police weren't there yet,” said Nikki. “Six minutes that Ally was bleeding to death... It's just more horrible news, more devastating news.”

Nikki and Franz also say they’re tired of misinformation being spread about the murder.

“This person shot her at such close range. And she was shot five times. Not four. They finally let me see the autopsy report,” Nikki told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

In the beginning, the state police said Ally knew her killer:

“We’re pretty confident that we’ll be able to have this sewn up within a couple days for sure,” said Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw the day of the murder. “It appears that she probably knew the individual that was responsible for this.”

But the Bruegers say they’ve since been told by detectives — that’s not true: Ally did not know her killer.

The 7 Investigators have now learned that multiple suspects have taken polygraphs and the results have been inconclusive. We’ve also learned several search warrants have been executed, yet so far, no one is facing charges.

“It's a travesty of justice for Ally,” said Nikki. “It makes me want to implore Madam Attorney General Nessel to conduct an independent review of our daughter's case.”

The Bruegers try to find solace in the memorial garden they made for Ally, but Ally’s loss is like a black hole. There will be no more holidays, no grandchildren, no joy. But there is still a fight for justice.

“I'm Ally’s voice. Ally can't speak for herself. I'm her mother. And I'm still her mother. It's my responsibility to not stand down,” said Nikki.

A spokesman for the Michigan State Police tells the 7 Investigators the Second District Special Investigation Section detectives are continuing to make progress on this investigation. He also said they are still continuing to ask that anyone with information related to this homicide call 855-MICH-TIP.

You can also call Crime Stoppers: 1-800-SPEAK UP. You can remain anonymous. There is a $20,000 reward available.

If you have a story for Heather Catallo please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com

