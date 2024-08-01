Grosse Ile bridge: Community demands transparency as new weight restrictions issued

(WXYZ) — The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge is facing new weight restrictions after an inspection found deterioration in some steel plates. This comes as Grosse Ile neighbors say they are fed up with a lack of information from Wayne County about the future of the aging lifeline.

The new weight limits have Grosse Ile residents worried that more restrictions and closures are in their future. If they have to limit larger trucks from crossing the bridge, that could mean essentials like groceries and gas could have a hard time getting onto the island.

The 92-year-old Wayne County Parkway Bridge requires constant monitoring.

“It's an accident waiting to happen,” said Holly Sworst. Sworst says after 15 years on Grosse Ile, for the first time, she’s considering leaving the waterfront home she loves. The reason? Uncertainty about the bridge that links the island to the mainland.

“This is something that we pay for, like everyone else does. It's your tax dollars. It is a road. It is a road that leads to our homes. And it's Wayne County's responsibility,” said Sworst.

Sworst and the rest of the 10,000 people on Grosse Ile have endured years of bridge problems.

Seventy-five percent of the island uses the Parkway bridge, which typically carries more than 16,000 vehicles each day. The only other way off the island is a toll bridge at the north end.

Sworst says the last closure of the free bridge in 2021 cost her family $500 a month in tolls.

“If anyone could imagine every time you left your home, you had to pay $5. And you didn't have a choice or you literally could not get home. That was what we faced when the bridge was closed, said Sworst.

The condition of the bridge continues to be a hot topic down river.

The 7 Investigators were the first to show you how Wayne County failed to conduct required underwater inspections of the Parkway bridge for 10 years, between 2007 and 2017. I also showed you how the former county bridge inspector who was once in charge of the safety checks on this bridge admitted he had copied and pasted bridge inspection reports across the county and was later fired for falsifying records.

And islanders fear more bridge shutdowns are in their future. In 2019, deterioration on the bridge’s floor beams prompted an emergency closure.

Then in May of 2020, planned construction began above the water until contractors had to be rushed off the bridge for emergency underwater repairs to the bridge’s even-numbered piers. Both projects cost more than $16.4 million.

It was clear during that project that the odd-numbered piers needed work as well but officials in Wayne County Executive Warren Evans’ administration say the design plan for those piers still is not complete.

“There is no way that I'm going to believe that after two years you don't have a plan,” said Sworst.

The 7 Investigators obtained video of the most recent underwater inspection. The video shows several cracks in the piers and according to the inspection report, the piers “exhibit extensive deterioration both above and below the water line.”

The diver also found numerous “voids” in the footings of the piers. Another major concern: the protection system surrounding pier number 9, which is overgrown and appears to be sinking into the river at points.

Residents have long railed against what they say is a lack of transparency from Wayne County. Bridge closures affect residents’ budgets, but also limit businesses on the island to bring in construction supplies, groceries and gas. The county free bridge is also the most direct route to the nearest hospital.

Back in 2022, Wayne County Department of Public Works Director Andrew Kandrevas said he was trying to address the residents’ complaints about transparency.

“Would you be open to having some kind of forum with them where they can get their questions directly answered,” asked Catallo in 2022.

“There's not a reason that we shouldn't be able to respond and get people the information that they need,” said Kandrevas in 2022.

But now it’s two years later and residents like Margaret Shelton say they are tired of waiting.

“Let's be clear. All they have to do is come for this engagement discussion with residents,” said Shelton.

So she started emailing Kandrevas and other state and county officials demanding that long-promised meeting and an update on the bridge.

“When you sent that email in April, who responded to you,” asked Catallo.

“The only person that responded to me immediately was you, Heather. So beyond that, there was no other response.”

Shelton says the bridge is just one of the reasons she decided to run for township trustee. And another current trustee started a petition, demanding that meeting with the county.

Shelton says she never got a response to her repeated emails, but on June 20, the county did finally post an update on their website with what they call “frequently asked questions.”

“They are very tired of Wayne County creating frequently asked questions. They want to ask their own questions. So what can be done to help them get their own questions answered and to facilitate a dialog with your taxpayers,” asked Catallo.

“I don't know how anybody would be less frustrated with me or any other elected official or any other government or agency that said to them, ‘I don't know what those designs are going to look like,’” said Kandrevas. “It's not something that we can offer right now. There's not information we're holding on to, information that we haven't shared. It is unknown at this time what the timeline would be.”

“It's got nothing to do with what you have to tell us. We have things to tell you,” said Shelton.

Kandrevas says the county did complete an extensive scoping report on the bridge, and they’ve added several of those recommended repairs to the plan.

“Generally, the design is close to being completed, I'm told. There have been some other things we've actually gone in and changed a little bit of the scope of the design. Initially we didn't have the backup generator as something that would be taken care of in this project, but we decided after discussion and starting the design process, since we were already underwater, since we were working on underwater piers, it would make sense to then replace that underwater cable that would be needed. And this would be a great time to put in a generator,” said Kandrevas.

Two days after that interview, last Friday evening, Wayne County’s Department of Public Services issued an after-hours press release announcing new weight restrictions for large trucks on the bridge. Even though the new restrictions stemmed from an inspection in April, there was no mention of the coming changes during the interview prompting more calls for transparency from the residents.

“We should be collaborating,” said Shelton.

The DPS director says the state has already earmarked $20 million for the planned pier construction and electrical upgrades. He estimates the improvements will give the bridge at least another 15 years of life, but there is still the looming question of how and when do they replace this bridge, and what will that cost. That’s what residents say they really want to know from the county.

