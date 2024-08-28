Highland Park schools paid CEO $350K to leave after board member's sexual harassment

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The cash-strapped Highland Park School District paid its CEO $351,000 to leave after sexual harassment allegations involving a current board member were substantiated by investigators.

The six-figure payment, made to former CEO Zakia Gibson in April, came as the beleaguered school district works to pay down a $1.7 million deficit.

“They could have got tutors, they could have got new books, they could have got a lot of learning materials to help them,” said Eban Morales, a Highland Park resident. “That money could have gone to a whole lot of other things to actually benefit the kids.”

At the center of the harassment claims is board member Lorne McGee. The law firm Salvatore Prescott Porter & Porter, hired to investigate the allegations, concluded there “was ample evidence” that McGee repeatedly commented on Gibson’s appearance, made sexually suggestive comments and engaged in unwanted physical contact.

McGee, who declined to be interviewed for this story, denies the allegations.

McGee was censured by the board at a meeting in March, ordered to undergo sexual harassment prevention training.

In July, 7 News requested to a copy of the investigation into McGee that served as the basis for his censure. But Isaiah Pettway, the district’s COO, denied the station’s request, saying it was exempt under attorney/client privilege.

At the conclusion of a recent school board meeting, Channel 7’s Ross Jones questioned board members about the payment to Gibson and the claims made against MCGee.

Extended Video: 7 Investigator Ross Jones questions board members about the payment to Gibson

Video extra: 7 Investigator Ross Jones

“What prompted the district to investigate claims of sexual harassment against Mr. McGee?” Jones asked board president Janet Spight White.

“I’m not aware of that,” she said before walking out of the meeting.

Spight White signed the April 16 separation agreement on behalf of the district, agreeing to pay Gibson $351,000, the remainder of her contract with the district.

When asked if she would waive privilege and release the investigation into McGee’s conduct, Spight White replied: “What investigation?”

But the next day, 7 News obtained a copy of the 24-page report, which largely corroborated Gibson’s claims against McGee.

Investigators found that McGee sent inappropriate texts to the district CEO, like a message from October 2021 where he wrote: “just know you’re often in my naughty thoughts, (oops)”

In another text sent just before the holidays, McGee asked: “Can I wrap you and place you under my Christmas tree?”

In meetings, Gibson told investigators that McGee would stare at her “in a drooling manner,” according to the investigation. A witness confirmed her account, saying they saw McGee “gawking at her behind.”

After a Zoom call, Gibson said McGee told her “even without makeup, you look sexy as (expletive)," according to the investigation. Another witness said that McGee referred to Gibson as “my baby.”

McGee denied each of the allegations and claimed Gibson flirted with him, too. Investigators said they could find no evidence of that.

Gibson said McGee would frequently “pull her in for frontal hugs that were tight and around her waist.”

A witness corroborated her account, telling investigators that Gibson appeared “visibly uncomfortable.” McGee told investigators that Gibson initiated all the hugs—a claim investigators found was “not credible.”

Gibson said McGee kissed her on her lips and cheek following a school board meeting held at a hotel and that it reduced her to tears. McGee admitted to kissing Gibson on the cheek—not the lips—which the investigation confirmed.

Board President Janet Spight White maintains that the payout to Gibson was in no way connected to her sexual harassment allegations.

School board member Doris Harris, who was interviewed by investigators, said that while she could not talk about the reports findings, sexual harassment shouldn't be tolerated in any workplace.

“We do not condone any misbehavior, and I don’t think any woman should be disrespected,” Harris said. “Especially when they’re doing their job.”

At the same time, Spight White, along with another board member, are fending off a recall effort as we speak.

At last week’s meeting, Spight White pushed for the district to cover the legal expenses for board members facing recall. But by a 4-3 vote, the board voted no.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.