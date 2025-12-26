OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Legionella bacteria has been found inside the Oakland County Circuit Court building. County officials have confirmed that the potentially deadly bacteria was found inside men’s bathrooms on the first and third floors, and in two sinks in the cafeteria.

Legionella bacteria discovered inside Oakland County Circuit Court

The 7 Investigators previously reported Oakland County did not have a plan to routinely test its water system inside its buildings. A custodial employee was recently diagnosed with Legionnaires disease, revealing the presence of Legionella bacteria in the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

The 7 Investigators have confirmed from county officials that there was not a plan in place to regularly monitor the water system that feeds all 45 buildings that house the county’s 5,300 employees.

In addition to the current employee who was diagnosed with Legionnaire’s disease, county officials said in a press release on Dec. 5 that someone who was not a county employee who tested positive for Legionnaire’s disease in April had listed the Oakland County Circuit Court building as one of the places they visited during their exposure period.

Testing inside the court building started on Monday, Dc. 15. Now those test results are back, revealing additional locations of Legionella. A county spokeswoman said 11 locations in the courthouse were tested.

Legionella can cause a potentially deadly form of pneumonia.

After the initial discovery, the county purchased 44 .2-micron filters for water faucets throughout the county. Now they are replacing the filters at the courthouse and flushing the water system.

“By taking immediate corrective action to remediate the presence of the bacteria, we’re ensuring a safe environment for Oakland County employees and visitors to the courthouse,” said Oakland County Health Officer Kate Guzman.

