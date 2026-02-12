Melvindale police chief fires controversial Lt. Matthew Furman for cause

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Matthew Furman, the controversial Mevindale police lieutenant facing criminal charges and seven-figure lawsuits, was fired Wednesday by the city’s police chief.

“I am writing this letter to inform you that I have made the decision to terminate your employment from the City of Melvindale Police Department,” Chief Chris Egan wrote in a letter dated February 11, adding: “It is without question that your conduct warrants termination for cause.”

Mayor Nicole Shkira confirmed the firing Thursday morning, saying the decision was made by the department’s new chief and deputy chief.

“I left it up to them to make that decision,” Shkira said. “I expected it to be sooner than it was. Not that I agree with it or don’t agree with it, but I knew that it was coming eventually.”

Watch below: Melvindale settles police tasing lawsuit for $1 million, insurance carrier drops city

Furman’s criminal attorney Denis Whittie declined comment on the termination, saying he hadn’t heard about it.

“I’ll have to find out what’s going on,” he said in a text message.

On Wednesday, 7 News Detroit reported that Melvindale agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Drakkar Williams in 2024 for $1,000,000.

After settling the lawsuit, which stemmed from a traffic stop that ended in Williams being repeatedly tased, the city’s insurance carrier notified officials that it would stop representing them in April.

Today, Furman is fending off felony and misdemeanor charges by the Wayne County prosecutor over three alleged assaults.

Watch below: Criminal cases against controversial Melvindale lieutenant are bound over

The cases date back to 2021. Two of the incidents involve the use of a Taser.

In July 2024, Furman stopped Drakkar Williams for driving around traffic barricades. Williams, who had a suspended license, should not have been driving. After Williams refused to provide his name, Furman moved to arrest him.

While his partner held Williams outside the car, Furman began to tase him repeatedly.

Watch below: Melvindale Lt. stopped her over an expired tab, then tased her in front of her children

Prosecutors say Furman kicked Williams in the leg and deployed his taser again, striking him in the back.

Furman said Williams was uncooperative and that he was fearful he could have been carrying a weapon. After he was handcuffed, Furman would be seen arguing with Williams again.

According to the prosecutor, medics were called to the scene to treat Williams for his injuries. While being treated, prosecutors say the two began to argue and that Officer Furman grabbed Williams by his shirt and by his hair and pulled him against the fire truck.

Furman was never disciplined by his department, but Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Thursday said Furman’s use of force crossed the line. He was charged with misconduct in office, felonious assault and assault and battery.

"I told him, 'You’re gonna lose your badge over this.'" Williams said in an August interview with 7 News Detroit after Furman was charged.

"(He said) 'No I’m not.' He was confident," Williams recalled.

Furman is also being charged in connection to a stop three months earlier in April 2024, when he pulled over a vehicle that was already parked. Alica Cook and her two daughters were sitting outside a school while Cook waited to drop off her 11-year-old at cheerleading practice.

Watch below: Ex-Melvindale chief says he was fired after trying to sideline controversial cop

When Cook didn’t provide her license and registration, Furman tried to pull her from her vehicle. And after she resisted, he took out his Taser and fired.

"I was terrified from you. I was terrified, you scared me. You scared me," she told us.

Furman was not disciplined by the department, but Worthy charged Furman with misconduct in office, felonious assault and assault and battery.

The other charge stems from a 2021 police chase that 7 News reported on earlier this year. The suspect had stolen a vehicle, police said, after striking an officer. After his vehicle crashed, the man fled on foot before officers surrounded him.

As officers tried to subdue the man, a Dearborn officer’s body cam caught Furman repeatedly stomping on the man’s leg. Another can be heard warning that cameras are rolling.

The Dearborn officer reported Furman’s actions to his supervisor. Furman said the man was resisting and he used the stomps as a form of pain compliance.

In that case, Furman has been charged with misconduct in office and and assault and battery.

Furman has previously defended his actions, calling himself a “proactive” police officer and saying it’s never been more dangerous to be in law enforcement, as evidenced by the murder of fellow Officer Mohamed Said in 2024.

"People say well, 'Furman uses too much force, he’s too aggressive, he’s a robot,'" Furman said in an interview in January 2025. "Again, my goal is to go home alive."

Mayor Nicole Shkira Thursday said she is pleased with the direction of the police department under its new leadership, under new chief Chris Egan and Daryl Campbell.

“It’s just a good thing all around for the police department that we have the two people that we have,” Shkira said.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.

