Melvindale settles police tasing lawsuit for $1 million, insurance carrier drops city

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Melvindale agreed to a $1 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit filed against a controversial police lieutenant currently facing criminal charges.

The city agreed to settle the case filed against Lieutenant Matthew Furman late last year, sources confirm. Neither Furman nor the city admitted any wrongdoing.

The settlement was paid by the city's insurance carrier who, earlier this year, notified Melvindale officials that it would be dropping the city as a client in April. At least two other lawsuits are currently pending against the city.

The town of 12,000 is now scrambling to find coverage it hopes it can afford, said city attorney Larry Coogan. He declined further comment.

The payout stems from a July 2024 traffic stop of Drakkar Williams. Furman stopped Williams for driving around traffic barricades and would later learn that he should not have been driving at all due to a suspended license.

After Williams refused to provide his name, Furman moved to arrest him. Not long after Williams got out of his vehicle, Furman repeatedly tased him.

Furman would later be hit with assault charges stemming from the Williams stop—and two other police incidents revealed by 7 News Detroit—by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. In December, the criminal case against him was bound over for trial.

Furman has pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: Criminal cases against controversial Melvindale lieutenant Matthew Furman bound over

"No amount of money can restore Mr. Williams to who he was before his encounter with Furman," said attorney David Robinson, "but the best thing that could happen is what the law can provide."

With multiple other lawsuits still pending against the small city—including another against Furman—officials say they fear they may not be able to find an insurance company willing to take the risk.

"It’s quite significant," Robinson said. "The fact that the city will not have a carrier to protect it from its own employees, frankly, puts the burden and the financial responsibility back on the city. They become self-insured."

Furman is set to go to trial on his criminal charges in April, his attorney confirmed.

"We look forward to Lt. Furman's upcoming trial in the Wayne County Circuit Court where we can present all of the facts to an unbiased jury," said attorney Dennies Whittie. "We would invite anyone to come to the courtroom to observe and see the totality of the evidence and would like Channel 7 to live stream the proceedings so that anyone can observe all of the evidence."

Furman did not respond to calls or text messages seeking comment. He is currently on unpaid administrative leave and his law enforcement license is suspended by the state.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.